‘Our sleep-deprived leader has no good result to show’, Phrank Shaibu taunts Ngelale

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s ex-aide on communications, Phrank Shaibu, has mocked President Bola Tinubu for sleeping late and waking early in serving Nigeria without much results to show.

Shaibu said this while taunting the President after his special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said his principal works hard every day to build the country.

Ngelale stated that Tinubu sleeps around 2 am or 3 am and wakes up early again by 7 am in order to make sure that Nigeria comes out stronger.

The presidential spokesperson said this in a chat with on-air personality, Chude Jideonwo.

He said, “I’m saying hang in there because I can see an end to this. I’m working with a man who I can personally vouch for because he’s going to bed at 2 am to 3 am every night, including Sundays.

“He [Tinubu] wakes up at 7 am to 8 am every morning including Sundays. Opening his files, working into the late nights when no one is there to say anything good or bad about him. He is doing the work.

“He is a workaholic, and he is doing it all to build a country that is reflective of a progressive and advanced country that he has envisioned, amen way he did in Lagos.

“I’m asking Nigerians to support the president, he means well.”

But, in his reaction, Shaibu scorned the President’s efforts describing them as an “ insomniac dedication.”

Atiku’s aide made this known in his X account, stressing that Tinubu’s sleepless nights have not reflected on the country.

Shaibu wrote, “Ah, what a noble sacrifice indeed! @officialABAT , the tireless beacon of diligence, burning the midnight oil until the wee hours of 2 am, only to rise like a phoenix from the ashes at the ungodly hour of 7 am.

“Truly, a modern-day martyr for the cause of Nigerian governance! Why, with such Herculean efforts, one can only imagine the monumental achievements awaiting the nation at the hands of our sleep-deprived leader.

“Let us all bow in awe and admiration at the altar of @officialABAT insomniac dedication to the greater good of Nigeria!”

Shaibu has been a staunch critic of Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).