Our direction on 10th N/Assembly leadership will manifest on Tuesday – PDP

Akpabio/Barau ticket represents balance, fairness – Edwards

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said its members in the incoming 10th National Assembly are united and have a clear direction that would manifest on Tuesday, the inauguration day.

The party said it is interested in those that will emerge as leaders of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Abuja yesterday, Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, said they are not unmindful of the fact that all the opposition parties put together have a clear majority in the National Assembly, adding that the party is ready to maximise that opportunity.

He said, “With regards to the current race for the Presiding Officers of the National Assembly, it is instructive to note that the opposition parties put together form a strong majority in the National Assembly and we are very mindful of that.

“The PDP leadership is working together with our members-elect and opposition parties in the two chambers.

“Irrespective of the on-going claims in the media, I want to inform you that the PDP has a clear direction which we hold close to our chest. Our members are united in that direction and it will show on the floor of both houses of the National Assembly on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.”

Meanwhile, leaders of various tribes under the aegis of ‘The Natives’ have backed President Tinubu’s position on choice of 10th National Assembly leadership and asked all other contestants for principal offices to step down.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, their Supreme Leader, Hon. Olalekan Smart Edwards, said they aligned with the progressive vision to move Nigeria to unprecedented heights and national growth via legislative excellence.

“The ultimate goal of every governance process should be the attainment of national security, unity, cohesion and integration. So micro zoning in a democracy especially in this part that we find ourselves could also serve as a tool in stimulating a sense of belonging, provided quality, excellence are not compromised.

“We call on all distinguished senators across party lines to key into the wisdom of the president to promote balance, encourage and ensure inclusion, national unity, love for country, and to create harmony that would endear the parliament to the Nigerian people.

“Nigeria is a secular state and the Senator Godswill Akpabio/Barau ticket represents the consideration of the mood of the country, evidence of healing rather than the braggadocios display of strength or the coronation of religious dominance.”

