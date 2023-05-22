NEWS EXTRA: Dangote came to Lagos with nothing 45 years ago – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has said that the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, came to Lagos with nothing about 45 years…

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has said that the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, came to Lagos with nothing about 45 years ago, but he is now Africa’s richest man.

“Dangote came to Lagos with nothing about 45 years ago, but he is now Africa’s richest man,” Sanwo-Olu jocularly said in his speech at the commissioning of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals, the world’s largest single-train refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, on Monday.

He described Dangote as a detribalised man who saw the wealth of the state, adding that Dangote is a Lagosian who has invested in the prosperity of the state and Nigeria.

Earlier, Dangote thanked Lagos State government, starting from the era of President-elect Bola Tinubu, who governed Lagos between 1999 and 2007, till Sanwo-Olu.

“Those like me, who have made Lagos our home will testify that since the beginning of the current democratic dispensation, the government of Lagos State has been exceptionally remarkable in its commitment and support for the private sector.

“From the tenure of the President Elect, H.E Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who established the Lekki Free Zone, to the incumbent governor H.E Babajide Sanwolu who has been most proactive in ensuring the successful execution of this project, the State government has indeed demonstrated great commitment to promoting an investment friendly climate, which made it possible for Our Group to invest over $30billion in various industries in the state economy over that period.

“I would like to express our deep appreciation and gratitude to the Lagos State government and its successive governors for the resolute facilitation of this enabling business environment.”

Daily Trust had exclusively reported that five other presidents would join President Buhari at the epoch-making event.