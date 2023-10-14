Our ambassadors are role models to young Nigerians – Glo

Telecommunications Company Globacom has said it carefully selects ambassadors who can serve as role models to young Nigerians to aspire for greatness. The company said…

The company said this is more important in an era where positive heroes and mentors are scarce and hard to come by.

This was disclosed during the unveiling of music stars – Oluwatobiloba Daniel (Kizz Daniel), Ahmed Ololade (Asake) and Chike Ezekpeazu (Chike) as brand ambassadors.

The trio, who were unveiled at a colourful event at the Mike Adenuga Towers, joined the league of brand ambassadors of the telecom giant.

The company said the engagement of the three stars as ambassadors is meant to project the best of Nigerians as models for younger people, who are tirelessly aspiring to succeed.

“This is more important in an era where positive heroes and mentors are scarce and hard to come by. The intention is not just to promote the growth of music, Nollywood and sports, where we have been very prominent, but also to encourage our teeming youths to aspire toward realising their dreams by looking up to these ambassadors as mentors,” it noted in a statement.

Asake noted that the endorsement was a dream come true for him as he has always admired other ambassadors of the brand.

“While in secondary school, I always see billboards where you have the early ambassadors of this company. It was a challenge for me to also be the best so I can be there and I am grateful that dream has come true today,” he said.

On his part, Chike promised to be a worthy ambassador of the brand.

