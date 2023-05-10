Osun Guber: Oyetola accepts defeat, congratulates Adeleke

Former governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, has accepted defeat and acceded to Tuesday’s ruling of the Supreme Court that upheld the election of Senator…

Former governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, has accepted defeat and acceded to Tuesday’s ruling of the Supreme Court that upheld the election of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the governor of the state.

In a statement signed by the ex-governor, he noted that although the judgment by the Supreme Court did not favour either him, his supporters or party members, he accepts the verdict in the interest of the people of the state.

Oyetola further appealed to members of his political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), his supporters and those who voted for him during the July 16, 2022, governorship election, to accept the judgment as the will of God.

He said, “We strongly believe we presented a good case before the Supreme Court but the Court thought otherwise and has given its verdict. While the outcome is against our wish and that of our party members and supporters, we are all bound to accept it as law-abiding citizens.

Billionaires’ war: Elumelu silent hours after Otedola’s bombshell

Attacks on critical assets national threat – FG

“To our members and supporters across the state, I urge you all to accept the verdict of the Court and move on. The present situation is a win-win for us. It’s both a loss and victory rolled into one. While we lost Osun technically, we gained Nigeria.”

He further prayed for the incumbent governor, Adeleke, wishing that his tenure be prosperous for the people and the state. The former governor said, “I remain committed to the growth and development of Osun. I will therefore continue to work with well-meaning citizens of Osun, associations and institutions to facilitate the development of our dear State. Similarly, I urge all citizens of Osun to continue to exhibit the Omoluabi ethos and uphold the dreams of our forebears for the State, irrespective of party affiliations.

“To the Osun Governor, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, I take this opportunity to congratulate you on your victory at the Supreme Court. While I pray for your tenure to be prosperous for our people and the state, I urge you to focus on the delivery of good governance.

“Politics aside, the time has come to let you know that the interest of the masses must be most paramount without any restriction or discrimination whether based on political persuasion, creed or religion. Whatever personal differences we have must give way to the advancement of our great State. The security of the Osun people must be guaranteed regardless of their religious and political affiliations. I pray for peace and progress in your tenure.”