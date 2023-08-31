Osun APC suspends former SSG, ex-Speaker, 24 other Aregbesola’s loyalists

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress has suspended 26 prominent members of the party who are loyalists of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola. …

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress has suspended 26 prominent members of the party who are loyalists of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

Those suspended include the former Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Najeem Salami and the ex-chairman of the party, Elder Adelowo Adebiyi.

Also, former commissioners under Aregbesola’s administration, Mr Adelani Baderinwa and Mr Sikiru Ayedun and Senator Mudasiru Hussain were suspended from the party.

The Chairman of Osun APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal who announced the suspension of the party leaders on Thursday evening said they were suspended for anti-party activities.

Fund ‘diversion’: Suspended Ogun LG chair takes a fresh dig at Abiodun

Tinubu: Gabon Coupists confirmed my fear about Niger

The party had earlier on Wednesday announced the expulsion of 84 members of the party who belong to Aregbesola’s camp.

He said the disciplinary measure came in response to the allegations of misconduct bordering on factionalization of the party and creating a parallel party organ.

Lawal said, “Following complaints of anti-party activities, the State Executive Committee of the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) constituted a disciplinary committee to investigate the allegations against some of its members.

“The disciplinary committee undertook a thorough and impartial review of the allegations and the findings were carefully deliberated upon by the State Executive Committee.

“After a comprehensive assessment of the evidence and consideration of the committee’s recommendations, the State Executive Committee has taken the difficult yet necessary step.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...