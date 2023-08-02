Osinbajo: Why I Stayed Away From APC Caucus Meeting

The immediate past Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has clarified why he missed the caucus meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).…

The immediate past Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has clarified why he missed the caucus meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to a letter of apology, addressed to the acting APC chairman, Abubakar Kyari, Osinbajo, he said he was busy with international duties abroad before he received the invitation to the meeting.

The former VP, however, reaffirmed his commitment to the ruling party, saying that he cancelled some of his engagements abroad to be attend the two previously scheduled caucus meetings of the party which were later postponed.

He expressed his fidelity to the party and his availability for future meetings and activities as he wished the APC fruitful discussions.

Osinbajo, estranged ally of President Bola Tinubu, was up against the president in the presidential primary of the ruling party.

He, however, came a distant third.

