Osinbajo Gets new Appointment

GEAPP is an alliance of philanthropy, local entrepreneurs, governments, and technology, policy, and financing partners. On its website, the organisation said its common mission is to support developing countries’ shift to a clean energy, pro-growth model that ensures universal energy access, unlocking a new era of inclusive economic growth, while enabling the global community to meet critical climate goals during the next decade.

Osinbajo, who announced his new appointment in a series of tweets, said his commitment has always been to drive economic growth and support developing nations.

He said, “I am excited to announce that I have been appointed Global Advisor to Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet @EnergyAlliance

“Together, we will work to unlock capital flows into the clean energy sector and boost Africa’s share in the global carbon market through #ACMI

“GEAPP in such a short period have demonstrated a commitment to support developing countries’ shift to a clean energy using models that ensure universal energy access as well as drive economic growth, generate jobs and sustainable livelihoods and meet urgent climate goals.”

