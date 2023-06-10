Emefiele perpetrated colossal damage at CBN, says Osinbajo’s former spokesman

Laolu Akande, former spokesperson for the immediate past Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has described the alleged damage the suspended Governor of the Central Bank…

Laolu Akande, former spokesperson for the immediate past Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has described the alleged damage the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, perpetrated at the apex bank as colossal.

Akande also said the suspension and investigation of Emefiele was long over due and should be supported by any Nigerians with integrity.

He stated this via his twitter handle on Saturday, saying that Emefiele’s “shenanigans” were detriment to Nigerians.

DSS Backtracks, confirms Emefiele’s detention

PDP senator: We’re rubber stamp, Emefiele’s suspension is an indictment

He wrote, “It was about time d CBN Governor faced suspension & investigation. All people of goodwill & those who value integrity, irrespective of political leanings would be thankful for this development.

“Emefiele was given a long rope, but he failed to redeem himself. His shenanigans & the colossal damages he perpetrated at the CBN was to the utter detriment of the Nigerian people. This is not even about cashless policy, but apparent corruption especially in the dual exchange rate policy which never made sense. What a sigh of relief!”

Emefiele was suspended on Friday by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and was subsequently arrested by the Department of State Services.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...