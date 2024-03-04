✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Sports

Osimhen wins penalty to help Napoli beat Juventus in Serie A

Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen earned a late penalty for Champions Napoli as the hosts beat Juventus 2-1 in Serie A on Sunday. Substitute Giacomo Raspadori scored…

Victor Osimhen

Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen earned a late penalty for Champions Napoli as the hosts beat Juventus 2-1 in Serie A on Sunday.

Substitute Giacomo Raspadori scored late in the second half to secure their first back-to-back wins in five months.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia put Napoli in front three minutes before halftime, volleying inside the near post.

Federico Chiesa levelled for Juventus in the 81st minute, scoring into the far bottom corner from the edge of the box.

But Raspadori wrapped up the points for the hosts two minutes from time, firing home a rebound into the roof of the net from close range.

This was after Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny denied Osimhen from the penalty spot.

Napoli moved up to seventh in the standings with 43 points, while Juventus remained second with 57 points after 27 games as their cushion over third-placed AC Milan narrowed to a point. (NAN)

Nigerians are now earning dollars with premium domains, these domains can be acquired for $1500-$2000 profit margin can be as much as $15,000 to $20,000. Click here to learn how to earn dollars.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories