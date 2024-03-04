✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

PHOTOS: Abuja community protest ‘take over’ by Nigerian Navy

Residents of Iddo-Sarki along Airport Road in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Monday protested against an alleged takeover of their land by the Nigerian…

img 20240304 wa0029
img 20240304 wa0029

Residents of Iddo-Sarki along Airport Road in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Monday protested against an alleged takeover of their land by the Nigerian Navy on Monday.

Two weeks ago, there was tension among the natives and residents following the mounting of demolition signposts by the Nigerian Navy in the area, asking them to vacate their houses.

Umahi: Tinubu not to blame for current hardship

95% of people with Boko Haram’s ideology dead – Borno govt

See photos from Monday’s protest below:

img 20240304 wa0028

img 20240304 wa0030

img 20240304 wa0031

img 20240304 wa0032

img 20240304 wa0033

img 20240304 wa0034

img 20240304 wa0035

img 20240304 wa0036

img 20240304 wa0037

img 20240304 wa0038

img 20240304 wa0040

img 20240304 wa0039

img 20240304 wa0041

img 20240304 wa0042

img 20240304 wa0043

img 20240304 wa0044

img 20240304 wa0046

img 20240304 wa0045

img 20240304 wa0048

img 20240304 wa0047

img 20240304 wa0049

img 20240304 wa0029

Nigerians are now earning dollars with premium domains, these domains can be acquired for $1500-$2000 profit margin can be as much as $15,000 to $20,000. Click here to learn how to earn dollars.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories