Osimhen to return for Champions League 2nd leg clash with AC Milan

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen will be fit for their UEFA Champions League quarter-final second-leg clash at home to AC Milan next week, manager Luciano Spalletti said on Thursday.

This was after the Nigeria forward missed Wednesday’s 0-1 loss in the first-leg match.

Osimhen, Serie A’s top scorer with 21 goals, was sidelined for this month’s league games against AC Milan and Lecce due to a thigh strain.

“The chances of him being available are 100 per cent because the work schedule, it was made in that direction,” Spalletti said.

“He was rested on Wednesday and will be rested for Saturday’s match also, to complete the work done by the doctors. Then, anything can happen.”

Ismael Bennacer’s goal gave AC Milan a 1-0 win to take into the return leg on Tuesday.

Serie A leaders Napoli have never reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. (Reuters/NAN)