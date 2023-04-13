FG to install scanners at Abuja, Kaduna, Kano railway stations

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved N495m for the procurement and installation of luggage scanners at railway stations located in Abuja as well as…

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved N495m for the procurement and installation of luggage scanners at railway stations located in Abuja as well as Kaduna and Kano States.

The Minister of State for Transportation, Ademola Adegoroye, said this was to enhance security of lives and property at the railway facilities.

He said the devices to be deployed at railway stations in Idu, Rigassa, Kubwa, Jere, Kano and Kaduna include eight colour imaging x-rays, eight body scanners walk through metal detectors and 50 handheld scanners.

He said, “in view of the process of security of lives and property, such equipment has to be installed at our railway stations. Since we’re starting railway revolution, we’re trying to put in place a lot of things with the railways. We don’t want people to come and damage all that the government has been trying to put in place in that sector.”

Gov’ship results: APC petitions tribunals in Kano, Plateau, Rivers

10th NASS: APC may take decision on zoning after Ramadan — Senate spokesman

He said the contract was approved “so that when people get there and have goods, then they can pass through the scanners and they can be sure that there’s nothing that can destroy, that can cause violence or inflict danger or bring lives and property at stake.”

Adegoroye said the FEC also approved a 10-year concession to Messrs Arcuff to carry out two-way services at Lekki Deep Seaport and Dangote Jetty for optimal performance.

He said the company would carry out towing services so that ship berthing and discharge of goods would be easier in the two ports.