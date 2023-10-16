Osimhen sidelined with hamstring injury

Victor Osimhen will miss Napoli’s match with Verona this weekend after the Serie A club confirmed on Monday that the Nigeria forward picked up a…

Victor Osimhen will miss Napoli’s match with Verona this weekend after the Serie A club confirmed on Monday that the Nigeria forward picked up a hamstring injury on international duty.

Napoli did not say in their short statement for how long Osimhen would be sidelined with a “medium-grade tear” in his right hamstring, but Italian media report that he could be out for as long as a month.

That would mean the 24-year-old missing the next four rounds of Serie A matches, as well as two Champions League clashes with Union Berlin.

Osimhen picked up the injury during Nigeria’s 2-2 friendly draw with Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Italian champions Napoli are fifth in Serie A on 14 points, seven behind league leaders AC Milan who they face at the end of the month.

