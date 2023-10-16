✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Osimhen sidelined with hamstring injury

Victor Osimhen will miss Napoli’s match with Verona this weekend after the Serie A club confirmed on Monday that the Nigeria forward picked up a…

Victor Osimhen will miss Napoli’s match with Verona this weekend after the Serie A club confirmed on Monday that the Nigeria forward picked up a hamstring injury on international duty.

Napoli did not say in their short statement for how long Osimhen would be sidelined with a “medium-grade tear” in his right hamstring, but Italian media report that he could be out for as long as a month.

That would mean the 24-year-old missing the next four rounds of Serie A matches, as well as two Champions League clashes with Union Berlin.

Osimhen picked up the injury during Nigeria’s 2-2 friendly draw with Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Italian champions Napoli are fifth in Serie A on 14 points, seven behind league leaders AC Milan who they face at the end of the month.

