Ex-minister lauds Buhari’s foreign policy

Immediate past Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, has commended former President Muhammadu Buhari over his foreign policy.

Immediate past Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, has commended former President Muhammadu Buhari over his foreign policy.

Onyema, who spoke during an award ceremony organized by the Conference of Non-Career Ambassadors of Nigeria, in Abuja, said the foreign policy put in place by the last administration was responsible for the good relationship the nation enjoyed with other nations.

He recalled that during the eight years of the last administration, Nigeria maintained good relationships not only with her neighbouring nations but the world over.

He commended the ambassadors for their transformative efforts in strengthening Nigeria’s ties with their host countries.

He also commended them for exceptional performance and for maintaining excellent rapport with nations across the globe.

According to him, they have maintained excellent relationships with their host countries across the world.

“People always ask about Nigeria’s foreign policy but I tell them it is all about having excellent relationships with people across the world. With this, countries will give your country aid; increase investment, return artefacts and vote for you when you have a candidate for international position,” he said.

