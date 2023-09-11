Organ Harvesting: I rejected millions of naira to close case – Victim’s Husband

Busari Kamal, husband to the woman whose kidney was allegedly removed by Noah Kekere, a controversial doctor, he said he was offered millions of naira…

Busari Kamal, husband to the woman whose kidney was allegedly removed by Noah Kekere, a controversial doctor, he said he was offered millions of naira to close the case.

Daily Trust had reported how the victim’s right kidney was harvested illegally at Murna Clinic and Maternity, Jos in 2018.

In an interview with Daily Trust, Kamal lauded the the Divisional Police Officer, of Nasarawa Gown division, SP Timothy Bebissa, for standing by the truth and resisting all attempts to bribe him to down play the case.

According to the husband, when the suspected harvester was arrested, all efforts made to bribe him and the DPO were unsuccessful, adding that he was asked to mention any amount he wanted for the case be closed.

He said ” I have never seen a sincere police officer like the DPO of Nasarawa Gown division. He stood by the truth and rejected money. He deserves to be commended. I was also offered bribe of millions of naira at the detriment of my wife. I told them that I will not collect the money to close this case. I believe that we still have good police officers.”

Daily Trust reports that the arrest of the suspected harvester followed a complaint by the husband of the victim at the Nasarawa police station.

Dr Kekere who is currently exhibiting mental illness at the psychiatric unit of Jos University Teaching Hospital had prior his arrest, been carrying out medical treatment, including surgery for over two decades.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), on Sunday said the embattled doctor is not a member of the association.

The state chairman of the group, Dr Bapigaan William Audu, in a telephone interview with Daily Trust disclosed that records at NMA secretariat showed that the accused is neither a medical doctor nor a member of the association.

