Cyber-attack: 11 ways to protect yourself from internet fraudsters — Police

The Nigerian police force has enlightened Nigerians on 11 ways they can protect themselves from cyber-attacks. According to the Nigeria Police Force via its National…

The Nigerian police force has enlightened Nigerians on 11 ways they can protect themselves from cyber-attacks. According to the Nigeria Police Force via its National Crime Cyber Centre, there are ways Nigerian citizens can protect themselves from internet fraudsters.

In a post via its Instagram handle, the Police gave 11 tips on how to safeguard one’s internet space. Part of the advise by the law enforcement agency includes; the usage of strong passwords, enabling of Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), regular update of software, among others.

Below are the tips given by the cyber-crime division of the Nigerian Police Force.

Use Strong Passwords: Create complex passwords with a mix of upper and lower-case letters, numbers, and symbols. Avoid using easily guessable information like birthdays or names.

Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): Whenever possible, enable 2FA on your online accounts. This adds an extra layer of security by requiring a second form of verification.

UNICEF enrols 7,000 children for free healthcare services in Yobe

Suspect arrested for allegedly harvesting patient’s organ not doctor – NMA

Beware of Phishing: Be cautious of unsolicited emails, messages, or links. Cybercriminals often use phishing techniques to trick you into revealing personal information. Verify the sender’s identity before clicking on links or sharing sensitive data.

Update Software Regularly: Keep your operating system, antivirus software, and applications up-to-date. Updates often contain security patches that protect against known vulnerabilities.

Shop from Reputable Websites: When shopping online, stick to well-known and trusted websites. Look for “https://” in the URL and a padlock symbol to indicate a secure connection.

Be Wary of Online Offers: If an online offer seems too good to be true, it probably is. Be cautious of scams promising unbelievable deals, prizes, or easy money.

Protect Personal Information: Avoid sharing personal information like your BVN, bank account details, or passwords with anyone online unless you’re certain of their legitimacy.

Secure Your Devices: Use security features like biometric locks (fingerprint or facial recognition) on your devices. Lock your phone and computer when not in use.

Regularly Check Bank Statements: Monitor your financial accounts regularly for suspicious transactions. Report any unauthorized activity to your bank immediately.

Educate Yourself: Stay informed about current cybersecurity threats and scams. Knowledge is your best defence against cybercrime.

Report Suspicious Activity: If you encounter online fraud or cybercrime, report it. You can make use of our e-reporting portal in this regard.

See the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nigeria Police Force (@nigeriapoliceforce)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...