Optiva Capital seeks empowerment for women

Optiva Capital Partners, the nation’s leading investment immigration wealth management company has stressed the need to empower more women in Nigeria. In a statement to…

Optiva Capital Partners, the nation’s leading investment immigration wealth management company has stressed the need to empower more women in Nigeria.

In a statement to mark the International Women Day (IWD), the Managing Director/CEO of Optiva Capital Partners, Dr. Jane Kimemia, expressed its solidarity with the United Nations for its “commitment to spotlight women, their issues and social, economic, cultural, and political achievements, while also imploring action for accelerating women’s equality.”

Kimemia while reaffirming the company’s commitment to the empowerment of women, said over 70 per cent of its workforce are women.

She stressed that the company is daily committed to empowering its workforce by creating opportunities for them to serve, to get better, and to grow their career,” she said.

“Optiva Capital Partners is reputed to be one of the fastest-growing brands in the wealth management sector, easily recognized as the largest in investment immigration.”

She added that as the leading investment immigration service provider, the company assists its clientele to save long-term through investment immigration with a commitment to help Nigerians to save on what they would have been spending on through its bespoke investment immigration services.

“Through firm determination and clear definition of the company’s raison d’etre, Optiva Capital Partners, according to Dr. Jane Kimemia, has grown it staff strength from just about 15 in 2017 to over 1000 currently, with over 17 branches across the country, and projected to reach 20 branches in the next few months.”