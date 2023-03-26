Opposition plans to stop Tinubu’s inauguration – Keyamo

The director of public affairs of the president-elect and Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has decried plans by the opposition political parties…

The director of public affairs of the president-elect and Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has decried plans by the opposition political parties to stop the May 29 inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president.

Keyamo, who disclosed this on Saturday in a statement titled ‘Statement on Planned Protests Opposition Parties: Our Silence, not Cowardice’, said these misguided individuals have called for “either the cancellation of the results or that the President-elect should not be inaugurated on the 29th of May 2023.”

He said these actions are not in tandem with constitutional provisions or the electoral laws, adding that there was a need to call them to order because of the national security implications.

“We are aware of the intentions of those engaged in these treasonable and subversive acts,” he said.

“We also know those involved in the many plots being contrived to undermine the transition in particular and democracy in general.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in its reaction to Keyamo’s statement, described it as a lazy comment.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba told Daily Trust on Sunday that Nigerians are free to express themselves and will not be cowed or intimidated by the ruling party.

The PDP spokesman said APC’s Plot to threaten Nigerians to submission will not work as neither the people nor the party can be cowed.

According to him, “For us as a party, we don’t want to be distracted by some comments that are probably lazy comments, out of frustration, out of the fact that you know you want to snatch something and run away with it and we are saying no, you can’t run with it.

“APC should recognize the fact that Nigerians cannot be cowed. Surely and clearly, PDP will not be cowed. We are in a democracy, not in an autocracy. We are not in an empire where you have an emperor, and people have a right to express themselves in a democracy provided it’s peaceful.

“Their statement is consistent with the misfortune that has befallen this country in the last eight years where the government believe they can threaten people, they can force them and coerce them to submission. Threatening people, if that’s the agenda or the plan, it is dead on arrival.”