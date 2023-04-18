The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has sent a loving message to his daughter, Olajumoke, as she turns a year older. The monarch via…

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has sent a loving message to his daughter, Olajumoke, as she turns a year older. The monarch via his verified Instagram account shared a picture of his daughter as he heaped praises on her.

Taking to the caption section of the post, the king wrote, “Today marks another day in the life of my very dependable, strong and loving daughter, the adorable Erelu Olajumoke Adenola Omo Oonirisa, my very own.

Kano singer, Rarara, asks court to dismiss N10m suit against him

Buhari Hails Actor Bob-Manuel Udokwu At 60

“As you mark another day in your life I celebrate the powerful woman you have become and all the magnificent versions of you that are emerging.

“As your father the Arole Oduduwa and the Ooni Orisha and all our ancestors who sit on the throne of your forebears, I wish you a fruitful year. Happy birthday Omo mi.”

See the post below: