Only unity, Peace can engender progress in Nigeria – PRONIG

Promoters of One Nigeria Ambassadors Club (PRONIG) has said only unity and peace can engender progress in Nigeria.

Pronite President, Dr. Edache Adigwu Okoh (Tega), stated this in statement on Saturday.

He said that PRONIG has taken a deep and critical reflection on the historical and current challenges the country is confronted with, and has come to a conclusion that Nigeria drifted from the national vision as encapsulated in its Motto: Unity and Faith; Peace and Progress.

Dr. Edache Adigwu Okoh added that Nigeria has to identify its vision and desires to progress.

The statements reads, “We therefore need to have a deliberate and honest national actions and discussion to agree on the kind of country we want; the type of government we need; the class of citizens we should be; the sort of systems and institutions we should operate.

“This discussion is important because we must agree that our National Motto is either an actionable vision or mere words. We should also be able to say that we are satisfied or dissatisfied with where we are on the question of that National Unity.

“And if we are satisfied, we can therefore all agree as citizens that we are at the best we can afford. If we are not, then we should be able to look the challenges in the face and deal with them.

“It is important to note that the wordings of our National Motto are clearly deliberate. Only Unity can guarantee collective Faith in the country; and only Peace engenders Progress. But the questions are: are we united? Is there peace? And we therefore ask, should we continue to pretend and pray when we can actually act?”

He added that the leadership and citizens have a patriotic duty to align their thoughts and actions together to ensure a united, peaceful, viable, stable and progressive country.

“We challenge Mr. President to lead the way in curtailing extravagance and wastage by public officers and senior Civil Servants. It saddens citizens when they are told to endure hunger while they see the luxurious and glamorous lives of their leaders, and the wastages associated with such extravagant lifestyles.”

“Mr. President should also find a speedy means of rescuing citizens who live in untold hardship and misery. The sad fact is that millions of citizens have nothing to celebrate in this Independence because they are hungry and grossly disillusioned. And as a matter of fact, it is impossible to preach peace, unity and patriotism to hungry, angry and disenchanted citizens. Therefore, there is an economic dimension to the question of Unity, Peace, Progress, Patriotism et al.”

