One killed as NURTW members clash in Ondo

A middle-aged man, identified as Semiu Aliu, has been killed during a clash between members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Ikare Akoko, Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Aliu was reportedly hit by a stray bullet after fracas erupted between the unionists at the popular Oloko park of the town on Monday.

Daily Trust gathered that the violent fight started when a faction of commercial drivers decided to load passengers at a section of the park against the government directive.

Recall that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu recently banned the activities of commercial drivers from loading at Oloko Park.

The decision of the governor was part of activities to find a lasting solution to the crisis in the town.

An eyewitness, Mr Idowu Abimbola, who spoke to our reporter on Tuesday said the situation forced many traders in the park to hurriedly close down their shops for fear of being caught in the melee.

Abimbola revealed that the only causality in the fracas, Aliu, was deaf and dumb and was caught up while trying to manoeuvre his way home when the fight was ongoing.

“The crisis started when some NURTW members were loading passengers at the spot where the government had banned everyone from loading especially in the Oloko axis.

“After they were challenged, the drivers obeyed and left the park but they came back in their numbers with those from Iyometa and started throwing stones.

“When that was going on, the rain started, and that made everyone hurriedly leave the scene. After the rain subsided, they came out again with guns and started shooting sporadically.

“That was how Aliu fell victim and was shot. He was rushed to Oke Royal Hospital. It was later we were told that he was deaf and dumb,” he added.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said the police had begun an investigation into the case.

She stated that normalcy had returned to the community, stressing that the police had started patrolling the scene of the incident to forestall any reprisal.

“Truly, one person was shot dead in the incident but we have started our investigation and the area is now calm,” he addded.