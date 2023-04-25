3 policemen die in Kaduna auto crash

Three policemen have reportedly lost their lives in a car crash along Kidanda, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The policemen were travelling to…

The policemen were travelling to Giwa LGA after participating in the Eid-el-Fitri Hawan Dauche celebration in Zaria city on Sunday when the accident occurred around 9pm.

One of the tyres of a police vehicle they was said to have burst in Sako village, Kidanda ward, resulting in the death of the three officers.

Three others were injured and rushed to a hospital for medical attention according to sources.

Gory pictures obtained by our correspondent show the officers in a pool of blood with some suffering severe head injuries.