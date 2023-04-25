3 policemen die in Kaduna auto crash

Three policemen have reportedly lost their lives in a car crash along Kidanda, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
The policemen were travelling to Giwa LGA after participating in the Eid-el-Fitri Hawan Dauche celebration in Zaria city on Sunday when the accident occurred around 9pm.
One of the tyres of a police vehicle they was said to have burst in Sako village, Kidanda ward, resulting in the death of the three officers.
Three others were injured and rushed to a hospital for medical attention according to sources.
Gory pictures obtained by our correspondent show the officers in a pool of blood with some suffering severe head injuries.
DSP Mohammed Jalige, the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, confirmed the accident and prayed for the deceased officers while wishing the injured quick recovery.