Ondo’s first female speaker welcomes first child at 54

The first female of Ondo State, Hon Jumoke Akindele Ajulo, has recently delivered her first child at 54. It was gathered through congratulatory messages that thronged her social media page that the politician has given birth to a bundle of joy.

It was gathered that the speaker gave birth on Saturday. She represented Okitipupa Constituency 1 and was elected Speaker between May 2014 and March 2017.

One of the messages posted on her social media page by a friend read, “First Female Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, got delivered of a baby yesterday.

“Her first baby!! GOD IS INDEED AWESOME!! Congratulations, Rt Hon Jumoke Akindele. My own darling big sister.”