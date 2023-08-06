Ondo police arrest suspected ‘Yahoo boy’ nabbed with human parts, fetish items

Detectives at the anti-crime unit of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a suspected internet fraudster otherwise known as ‘Yahoo boy’ with a human…

Detectives at the anti-crime unit of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a suspected internet fraudster otherwise known as ‘Yahoo boy’ with a human skull and fetish items in Ondo town, the headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

Daily Trust gathered that the suspect identified as a 26-year-old, Franklin Akinyosuyi, was nabbed by the police after the human skull he allegedly kept in a black polyethene bag at the section of the compound where he stays was noticed by the children of the landlord.

A source, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, told our reporter that the children of the landlord raised the alarm about the items which led to the invitation of the police to the compound.

The source explained that a police team led by an inspector immediately searched the room of the suspect and discovered several human parts, blood, fetish items, and charms.

“The police immediately arrested the suspect and took him to Funmbi Fagun police station in Ondo for interrogation,” the source added.

Confirming the arrest on Sunday, the Ondo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said the suspect had been placed under interrogation in its custody.

She explained that the suspect told the police that he was a photographer and owner of a boutique store in Ondo town, noting that the human head and fetish items found in his possession were far more suspecting.

According to her, the suspect allegedly revealed how he bought all the items from a herbalist in Ikirun, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun state.

“His (suspect) landlord challenged him for keeping a bag in a corner of the compound, and the landlord became suspicious and asked the young man to open the bag. When he did, a human skull was found in the bag.

“After he was arrested, he claimed it was given to him by a native doctor in Osun state to enhance his business but the investigation is ongoing and the suspect is in custody,” the PPRO added in a statement obtained by Daily Trust.

