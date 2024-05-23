Ondo Driver Hacked To Death

Mr Adewale Olowolafe, a commercial driver, has been hacked to death at Ijare in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.

One of the sources told Daily Trust that a woman masterminded the killing of the driver.

Impeccable sources said the deceased was allegedly waylaid and hit on the head with an iron road before he gave up the ghost.

Olowolafe was killed on his way home on Wednesday after he was trailed by some suspected assailants.

He explained that the woman had been arrested and taken to police custody.

“The deceased driver was from Ijare and was killed on Wednesday by some private security guards along Ijare road. He was hacked to death for no justifiable reason.

“The driver was hit with a hot iron and sticks. It was later we learnt that the mastermind of the killing is a woman. The driver was going about his normal daily activities when the attackers pounced on him,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the incident, revealed that three suspects had been arrested in connection with the crime.

She stated that the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

“Three persons have been arrested and the matter has been transferred to the SCID for further investigation. We’ll provide further details when it is also available,” she added.