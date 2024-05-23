✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

Ondo Driver Hacked To Death

Mr Adewale Olowolafe, a commercial driver, has been hacked to death at Ijare in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State. Olowolafe was killed on…

Missing woman found dead
    By Tosin Tope

Mr Adewale Olowolafe, a commercial driver, has been hacked to death at Ijare in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Olowolafe was killed on his way home on Wednesday after he was trailed by some suspected assailants.
Impeccable sources said the deceased was allegedly waylaid and hit on the head with an iron road before he gave up the ghost.
One of the sources told Daily Trust that a woman masterminded the killing of the driver.
He explained that the woman had been arrested and taken to police custody.
“The deceased driver was from Ijare and was killed on Wednesday by some private security guards along Ijare road. He was hacked to death for no justifiable reason.
“The driver was hit with a hot iron and sticks. It was later we learnt that the mastermind of the killing is a woman. The driver was going about his normal daily activities when the attackers pounced on him,” he said.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the incident, revealed that three suspects had been arrested in connection with the crime.
She stated that the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.
“Three persons have been arrested and the matter has been transferred to the SCID for further investigation. We’ll provide further details when it is also available,” she added.

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories