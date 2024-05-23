DEVELOPING: Emir Bayero out of Kano as Sanusi set to retake throne

Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, the 14th Emir of Kano, is on his way back to the throne, Daily Trust can report. Sanusi, who fell out…

Sanusi, who fell out with ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, was dethroned in 2020.

Ahead of his deposition, the Kano State Emirs (Appointment and Deposition) Law was promulgated by the Ganduje administration in 2019, and four additional emirates were created – Rano, Karaye, Gaya, Bichi.

However, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) controlled Kano House of Assembly repealed the law on May 23, 2024, paving the way for the abolishment of the emirates and changes introduced by the law under Ganduje.

According to a copy of the repealed bill sighted by Daily Trust, “All offices created in the newly created five Emirates under the repealed principal law, dated 5th December, 2019 are hereby abrogated. All appointment made under the said repealed Principal Law dated 5th December, 2019 are hereby set aside.”

Sources told Daily Trust that Governor Abba Yusuf would sign the bill into law, on Thursday, but as of the time of filing this report the governor had not appended his signature to the bill to make it a law.

“Emir Sanusi is currently preparing for his return to the throne. Although he is not in town at the moment, we are expecting his return on Friday,” one of the sources said.

Daily Trust understands that Sanusi is in Lagos and making preparations for elegant return.

Bayeros, other Emirs ‘out of town’

Meanwhile, Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, who succeeded Sanusi, is said to be currently out of town.

Ado Bayero paid a courtesy call on Oba Sikiru Adetona, Awujale of Ijebuland, on Wednesday.

Bayero alongside his retinue of aides and chiefs visited the Awujale in Ijebu-Ode to felicitate with the first-class traditional ruler on his 90th birthday celebration and 64th year on the throne.

While in Ijebu, he had said, “Awujale is someone who has been at par with my forefathers for 64 years and am privilege to still have people like him around at 90. He is a real gem who is a close associate of my late father’s and that is why I call him my Father as well. So coming here to greet him and get his blessings is something I will appreciate till the end of time. It is a good experience for me.”

Meanwhile, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, Emir of Bichi, who is the younger brother of Kano Emir, is also said to be out of Kano.

A source told Daily Trust that the monarch had flown abroad. This newspaper could not authenticate this information at the time of filing this report.

Also the whereabouts of the Emirs of Rano, Karaye and Gaya could not be established at the time of filing this report.

No Single Emir In Kano – House Majority Leader

In a chat with journalists on Thursday, Majority leader of the Kano House of Assembly, Lawal Hussaini Chediyar Yan Gurasa, who sponsored the bill for repealing the Kano State Emirs (Appointment and Deposition) Law said there was no single Emir in Kano as of Thursday.

“This bill in its entity has abrogated the establishment of 5 new Emirates in the state and reverted to the former status of a single emir in Kano which we inherited since the Jihad of Shehu Usman Dan Fodio. That’s what the Bill is now all about and there was a plan to create an additional second class Emir after this.”

“This means that the remaining 5 emirs are no longer in existence. There is no Emir now in Kano. It is now the decision of the governor to appoint a new emir. The Bill has empowered the governor to invite the kingmakers to nominate a new king. So, we are now waiting for the governor to ascent to the Bill if he wishes and invite the kingmakers to give him a new king,” he had said.

Kwankwaso’s role

One month before Governor Yusuf assumed office, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, leader of the NNPP, the ruling party in Kano, had said issue of the emirates would be reviewed.

“We campaigned and we are well-known in Nigeria, especially in Kano. What we showed the people is by God’s grace all the good projects we started when we were in government. This governor (Abba Kabir Yusuf) and his team will pick up from where we left off,” Kwankwaso had said.

“We as elders in the movement will continue to advise them to do things that are proper. We tried not to talk about whether the Emir would be removed or not, but now you see, the opportunity is there. Those who God made leaders will now decide on the next step and decision to take. They will review it and determine what is the right thing to be done.

“Apart from the issue of changing the emir, the emirates have now been divided into five. All of that will be reviewed too. When a leader comes into power whether in a country, state or local government area, he inherits things that are good and things that are difficult and challenging. We are confident God will give the governor (Abba Kabir Yusuf) the wisdom to come and resolve the challenges planted in Kano state so that everyone will leave peacefully in Kano state.”