On the Kano mass wedding…

The Kano State government’s initiative to embark on mass marriage is commendable and worthy of emulation, especially by other northern states of the federation.

A great number of people are unable to get married due to financial reasons, especially with the cultural practices enforced on the process of getting married, such as huge amounts for dowry, large and expensive betrothal gifts, and wedding events, among other things that need to be put in place as prescribed by either religion or culture for marriages to take place.

It is also commendable that Kano Hisbah, under the leadership of Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, has organised the programme of the mass wedding titled ‘’Auren Gata’’ in a transparent way and accommodating all and sundry.

As reported, part of the procedure followed for all intended couples was thorough medical checkups and the presentation of referees from the side of the bride and that of the groom to make sure that there was mutual agreement and understanding between the couples.

The inability of young men and women to get married is among the salient issues in society that many people overlook. Gone are the days when families and close associates took full responsibility by giving out massive financial support for marriages to take place.

The Kano State government was reported to have also provided the newlywed couples with food items, furniture and some undisclosed amounts of money for family upkeep.

As densely populated as Kano is, this programme will undoubtedly contribute immensely to reducing the great number of people aiming to get married but unable to afford it. It will help in mitigating cases of sexual harassment and other gender-related issues.

The beneficiaries of these programmes should take full responsibility for taking care of their newlywed partners, taking into account the gigantic effort and sacrifices made by the state government in making this a reality.

More often than not, Islamic clerics have been calling on the attention of people to consider only the major prerequisites of marriage, such as dowry as prescribed by Islam, and shy away from other cultural practices that make marriages expensive and unaffordable for many underprivileged individuals.

The government and wealthy individuals should learn to invest in programmes like this, as they have a direct effect on people, making life easier, especially in this challenging time of untold economic hardship.

Mubarak Shuaybu Shelleng wrote from Maiduguri

