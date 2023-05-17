On states dissolving democratically elected LG councils

Section 7 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) guarantees the system of democratically elected local government system. Despite the…

Section 7 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) guarantees the system of democratically elected local government system.

Despite the sanctity of this constitutional guarantee, it has become a common practice for state governors to unilaterally and without going through the due process of the law to dissolve elected councils and appoint caretaker committees to head local government councils.

This practice is more rampant especially when new governors are sworn into office. Their first assignment in most instances is to dissolve the elected council executives.

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) hereby condemns in strong terms this disturbing trend and has resolved that such an unconstitutional act will not be tolerated by ALGON and will be resisted in unison.

It is the position of ALGON NEC that state governors must recognise that local government is a tier of government and elected councils must be allowed to serve their tenures once duly elected just as other elected officials at the state and federal tiers.

Local government chairmen are necessary partners in progress in the development of the states and indeed Nigeria as a whole. Therefore, ALGON will take all necessary and reasonable actions to ensure that democratically elected councils are not forced or intimidated out of office illegally.

This is therefore using this medium to appeal to the chairman and members of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) to abide by the spirit and intent of the constitution of Nigeria in their relationship and interaction with the local government councils in their various states.

On the 2023 General Election, the NEC congratulates all winners in the just concluded electoral process and appeal to all the aggrieved persons, groups, parties or interest that may have lost or are challenging in the tribunal some of the victory announced by INEC to remain civil and allow the court process to conclude in the overall interest of peace, justice and fair play.

Hon. Babatunde Emilola-Gazal, ALGON Chairman, Ogun, and Others