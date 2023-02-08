Omobolanle Raheem: Policeman can’t account for 2 bullets

Drambi Vandi, the police officer who shot and killed a Lagos-based lawyer, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, on December 25, 2022, has not accounted for two out…

Drambi Vandi, the police officer who shot and killed a Lagos-based lawyer, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, on December 25, 2022, has not accounted for two out of the 25 bullets issued to him on the day of the incident.

The armourer, Insp Adamu Shuaibu, a prosecution witness, gave the testimony on Wednesday at the resumed trial of Vandi at a Lagos High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square.

He was led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN).

Insp Shuaibu told the court that he issued one AK-47 rifle and 25 bullets to Vandi on December 25, 2022.

Other officers who worked with him on the fateful day also booked AK-47 rifles with eight rounds of live ammunition each.

He told the court that one of the other officers, Insp Ameh Matthew, called him at about 2pm and informed him about the problem at Ajah Under-Bridge, the scene of the incident and that he informed the DPO about the development.

He added that after the DPO who went to the scene returned with the officers, he retrieved the AK-47 rifles but found that two of the bullets issued to Vandi were missing.

He said, “I took their AK-47 rifles and examined the guns and out of 25 rounds of ammunition issued to Vandi, only 23 were accounted for. Two were missing.

“I immediately moved to the cell to speak with the defendant but he could not give account of the two missing ammunition. I then informed the DPO.”

Vandi had earlier pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder preferred against him by the Lagos State Government.

His defence counsel, Mr Adetokunbo Oduntola, did not object to the tendering of the register as evidence.

During cross-examination by Oduntola, the prosecution witness explained the procedure for returning arms and ammunition to the station.

Presiding Justice Ibironke Harrison adjourned the case to February 9. (NAN)