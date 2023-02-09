Rivers to join S/Court suit against naira swap deadline

The Rivers State Government has said it will join the suit filed at the Supreme Court to stop the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from…

The Rivers State Government has said it will join the suit filed at the Supreme Court to stop the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from implementing the naira swap deadline.

Governor Nyesom Wike stated this yesterday in Central Abua, where the Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) kicked off its campaign for Abua/Odual LGA.

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, gave an interim injunction ordering CBN not to end the use of the old naira notes on February 10.

Masari to CBN: Your policy good, implementation poor

Fuel/naira crises: Protesters vandalise banks in Ogun; APC cancels rally in Ondo

The suit was filed by the governments of Zamfara, Kogi and Kaduna states.

Wike described the intervention of the Supreme Court as timely, saying some elements were bent on derailing the ongoing democratic process.

He reiterated that the survival of the country’s democracy rested to a large extent on critical agencies of government that expected to live up to their statutory obligations.