N/Assembly to revisit bill on constitutional roles for traditional rulers – Speaker

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, Saturday in Zaria said the 10th National Assembly would revisit the bill seeking constitutional roles for traditional rulers.

Abbas disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Bamalli.

He said the visit was a homecoming to seek royal blessing, guidance and prayers from the royal father.

Tajuddeen, who was accompanied by some members and leadership of the House, told the emir that the visit was to also appreciate the support and prayers received from his constituency and Nigerians.

“We are here to also seek advice from you – traditional rulers. I want to also intimate you that we will revisit the recommendations of the bill submitted by the traditional rulers seeking for a constitutional role and ensure that it is passed,” he said.

In his response, the emir noted that the traditional rulers had played several developmental roles at pre-independent and post-independent Nigeria, and as such, their roles could not be over-emphasised.

He also noted with dismay that some politicians were initially against the bill seeking constitutional roles for rulers on the premise that such roles would amount to creating another tier of government. NAN)

