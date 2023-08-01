Olu of Warri sports project set for expansion

A former Technical Director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), retired Navy Commodore Omatseye Nesiama has indicated his desire to expand the Olu of…

A former Technical Director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), retired Navy Commodore Omatseye Nesiama has indicated his desire to expand the Olu of Warri Community Peace Cup event beyond the shores of Delta State to the international community.

Nesiama who is a world athletics licensed manager said the athletics will be included alongside football as ways to make the event a bigger project.

He stated this at the opening ceremony of the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III Peace and Unity Cup 2023 8th edition novelty match between the Itsekiri National Youth Council, INYC and The Ijaw National Youth Council, IYC, at Yonwuren College, Ugbuwangue, Delta State.

Nesiema who is the Chairman, Olu of Warri Community Peace Cup 2023 and represented by the Assistant Director NDDC, Engr Jeremiah Oritsejolone said he will encourage efforts that promote sports development.

“Soon, I will begin to engage with the organisers of this event on how we can make it a lot bigger while also involving other sports like athletics where I have a lot more at stake and say both nationally and internationally. I am pleased to be invited to chair the occasion.

“To the teams participating, I encourage you to play with love on and off the pitch as this is what will bring about the much-desired peace, unity and development to our towns and cities,” he said.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...