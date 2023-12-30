Olise, Eze strike in Crystal Palace win against Brentford

Crystal Palace ended their eight-game winless run in style as they beat Brentford 3-1 at Selhurst Park, overtaking their London rivals in the table. Michael…

Michael Olise scored either side of Eberechi Eze’s goal as the Eagles managed to recover from Keane Lewis-Potter’s early strike.

Brentford made a dream start as Lewis-Potter scored within 90 seconds. Mathias Jensen backheeled the ball down the right to Mads Roerslev, who put in a great cross that Lewis-Potter met at full stretch to finish neatly past Dean Henderson.

An unchanged Palace responded well and got an equaliser in the 14th minute through Olise. Jordan Ayew crossed the ball from the left toward the far post and Olise scored with an acrobatic finish.

Four minutes later, Brentford almost scored a carbon copy of their first as Roerslev put in a low cross for Lewis-Potter, but this time Henderson was able to make the save.

Palace took the lead through Eze in the 39th minute, finishing past goalkeeper Mark Flekken with a left-footed shot.

Olise made it 3-1 to the hosts just before the hour mark with a brilliant solo effort. He received the ball 25 yards from goal and dribbled past two Brentford defenders before finding the bottom corner for his fourth direct goal contribution in three matches.

Palace came close to a fourth through Eze, who had space to shoot in the box after great build-up play from Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta, but the midfielder’s shot was straight at Flekken.

Substitute Neal Maupay almost brought Brentford back into the game in the 77th minute with a powerful long shot, but his effort crashed off the woodwork and Yoane Wissa could not convert the rebound.

Maupay went close again in the final minute of the match, but Henderson pulled off a fantastic diving save to keep the striker out and secure the three points.

Palace rise to 13th with 21 points while Brentford drop to 15th with 19 points.