Gov Yusuf reunites Bauchi stolen children with parents

No fewer than seven children from Bauchi State have been reunited with their parents by Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf.

This was contained in a statement issued by Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the spokesperson for the governor.

The governor commended efforts of the Kano State Police Command under the leadership of Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Hussain Gumel.

Yusuf expressed shock over the discovery that children were abducted from Bauchi and then trafficked and sold in Anambra and Lagos states.

The governor urged parents to remain vigilant and attentive to the well-being of their children as a fundamental responsibility and called upon his counterpart, the Bauchi State Governor, to take decisive legal action against the arrested suspects.

The governor also recalled the case of 11 Kano children who were reportedly abducted and sold in Anambra a few years ago.

In response to the issue, Malam Sa’ad from Bauchi, a parent of one of the stolen children, Abdulmutallif, appreciated Governor Yusuf and the Kano State Commissioner of Police.

The nine suspects had been apprehended by the Kano State Police Command at Mariri Motor Park in Kano while they were about to travel to Lagos with the stolen children.

Speaking on behalf of the Bauchi State government, Barrister Sha’awanatu Yusuf, the Director of Public Prosecution at the state Ministry of Justice, emphasized the unity of Kano and Bauchi for the greater good.

She stated that the Bauchi State government would take the necessary legal steps to ensure that the suspects are brought to justice and face the full consequences of the law.

Meanwhile, Governor Yusuf has donated the sum of N500,000 to each of the seven rescued children.