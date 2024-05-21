Old students urge Bauchi govt to renovate late Tafawa Balewa’s school

The Bauchi State Government has been urged to come to the aid of the dilapidated General Hassan Usman Katsina Unity College, formerly Bauchi Teachers College,…

The Bauchi State Government has been urged to come to the aid of the dilapidated General Hassan Usman Katsina Unity College, formerly Bauchi Teachers College, which produced Nigeria’s late Prime Minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa.

The old students of the college made the call while discussing the dilapidated nature of the school at a meeting organised by the 1987 class; the set that produced Nigeria’s former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogora.

Speaking during the meeting, Chairman of the 1987 set,

Alhaji Haruna Manyau, said, “We went to the school and every one of us visited his former room. The condition of the hostels, especially Tafawa Balewa House, is bad. The atmosphere is not conducive for learning at all.”

Manyau noted that there was the need to foster unity among the 1987 members and beyond, highlighting that whatever they had become today was the result of the training they received at the college.

He further said, “We are planning to also come to the aid of the school considering its present predicament, but the government must also contribute; it is the government’s duty.”

Another old student, Dr Bala Mahmud, explained that as a learning institution that produced Nigeria’s first and only prime minister, the college deserved to be respected and that the respect can only be possible if the old students rose to not only promote themselves, but also see to the unity among them.