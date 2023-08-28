Olam Agri affirms commitment to fish farming

Olam Agri has pledged to maintain its investment in the fishing farming value chain, which has led to the recent improvement in productivity levels in…

Olam Agri has pledged to maintain its investment in the fishing farming value chain, which has led to the recent improvement in productivity levels in the aquaculture segment,

Speaking during a recent value chain review exercise, the farmers attested to the business’ efforts at raising operating capacity in the aquaculture sector.

Olam Agri in Nigeria, an agribusiness in food, feed and fibre started investing in the aquaculture value chain in 2017 through its feed milling unit.

Speaking about the business’ approach to raising productivity in the aquaculture value chain, Vice President of the Animal Feed and Protein Unit, Olam Agri in Nigeria, Mr Ankit Puri, said, “A crucial aspect of our success story is that we keep the fish farmers at the heart of our strategy.

“Apart from deploying experts to work with the fish farmers, we introduced best-in-class feed formulation processes, strong procurement systems, wide-reaching logistics and operational excellence into the industry.”

“We are the largest procurer of soy and corn locally. We move over 1 million metric tons of raw materials and animal feed across Nigeria to ensure the availability of feed to fish farmers. Our state-of-the-art feed mill is equipped with world-class tech such as vacuum cutting technology. Our fish feed brands are formulated and processed in line with international standards.”

