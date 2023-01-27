✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Entertainment

Okorie’s ‘Billionaire’ dominates Spotify Nigeria viral chart

Stanley Okorie’s viral Nigeria hit tune ‘Billionaire’ has reached the top of Spotify Nigeria Viral 50 following a rise in activities spurred by its success…

Okorie

Stanley Okorie’s viral Nigeria hit tune ‘Billionaire’ has reached the top of Spotify Nigeria Viral 50 following a rise in activities spurred by its success on social media.

The song has been utilised as the soundtrack for videos and has recently been popular on Instagram and Tik Tok. The song celebrates prosperity and exhorts those who possess it to take advantage of it.

The message of ‘Billionaire,’ as well as the song’s music, have resonated strongly with an audience that grew up watching Nollywood films that popularised such songs.

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories