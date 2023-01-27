Okorie’s ‘Billionaire’ dominates Spotify Nigeria viral chart

Stanley Okorie’s viral Nigeria hit tune ‘Billionaire’ has reached the top of Spotify Nigeria Viral 50 following a rise in activities spurred by its success…

The song has been utilised as the soundtrack for videos and has recently been popular on Instagram and Tik Tok. The song celebrates prosperity and exhorts those who possess it to take advantage of it.

The message of ‘Billionaire,’ as well as the song’s music, have resonated strongly with an audience that grew up watching Nollywood films that popularised such songs.