Ogun Tribunal: 77-year-man gives evidence, says thugs burnt ballot papers

A 77-year old man, Adeniyi Ishau, on Thursday, told the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, how some political thugs stormed his polling unit during the March 18 election in the state, , destroyed ballot boxes and set them ablaze.

The septuagenarian, from ward 8, unit 7 in Sagamu Local Government Area of the state, was one of the 10 witnesses who testified in support of the petition filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ladi Adebutu, against Governor Dapo Abiodun.

At the hearing resumed on Thursday, lawyer to the petitioners, Gordy Uche (SAN), called more witnesses who testified in support of the petition.

A total of 45 witnesses have been called out of 120 lined up by the petitioner’s legal team.

Daily Trust reports that 10 witnesses were cross-examined on Thursday by Dr Remi Olatubora (SAN) representing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Taiwo Osipitan (SAN), for Abiodun and Olanrewaju Baruwa (SAN), who appeared for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Giving his evidence, the septuagenarian explained that election started well at his polling unit but was cancelled after three gun men invaded the place, chased out voters and set ballot papers and as well as ballot boxes ablaze.

He said, “Election at my polling unit started but was cancelled when voting was disrupted. To our surprise, three people came in motorcycle with guns and chased voters away. Ballot papers were burnt by those who came in. After running away we came back and saw the burnt ballot papers. No result was declared in polling unit due to the disruption.”

On his part, a banker, Ayalekhue Wesley alleged overvoting during the election.

Other witnesses include; Adedoyin Kehinde, Rukayat Adenike, Makanjuola Samson and Popoola Adekunle.

Adenike from polling Unit 0011, Sabo in Sagamu, was accused of voting at a different polling unit contrary to the place on her Permanent Voter’s card.

Responding, she said, “My present polling unit is different from the one on my voters card because INEC transferred us to another polling unit in 2023. INEC should be the one to answer why they transferred to a different polling unit.”

Speaking with newsmen, counsel to INEC, Dr Remi Olatubora (SAN), expressed pleasure with the process of the tribunal so far.

Olatubora, a former Commissioner in Ondo State, said: “They (petitioners) have called 40 witnesses now. We hope to take on more of these witnesses even though they are basically saying the same thing, identical statements but we will take them as they come.

“I’m satisfied as counsel to INEC. INEC is like a neutral party in this litigation but we are also primarily a defendant because the petitioners sued other respondents and INEC jointly and severally, so we have to defend the petition as a respondent.

“We are putting in our best in our cross-examination process as we should do, but then we thank God for a good and listening tribunal, they are very patient people and the proceeding has been very smooth and and very fine.”

