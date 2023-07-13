Kinsmen testify against Ogun gov at tribunal

Witnesses from Iperu-Remo, Ikenne LGA of Ogun State, the hometown of Governor Dapo Abiodun, on Wednesday testified against the governor in a petition before the…

Witnesses from Iperu-Remo, Ikenne LGA of Ogun State, the hometown of Governor Dapo Abiodun, on Wednesday testified against the governor in a petition before the election petition tribunal.

They gave testimonies in support of a petition filed against Abiodun by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu.

PDP and Adebutu in the petition marked, EPT/OG/GOV/03/2023, are challenging the victory of Abiodun based on alleged non-compliance with the Electoral Act and corrupt practices during the election.

At the resumed hearing on Wednesday, the lawyer to the petitioners, Gordy Uche (SAN), called more witnesses who were voters, party agents and members of the opposition party from Iperu-Remo.

They were cross-examined by Remi Olatubora (SAN), representing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); Prof Taiwo Osipitan (SAN) for Abiodun; and Muiz Banire (SAN) who appeared for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The witnesses from Iperu-Remo included Prince Abiodun Shotiwa, Oluwafunmilola Desalu, Adekoya Babatunde, Muibat Ariyo Adeola and Rafiu Akeem.

They told the tribunal that thugs allegedly loyal to the ruling party invaded their respective polling units and disrupted voting and counting of votes during the March 18, election.

While being cross-examined, Desalu recalled that when votes were about to be counted, masked men on motorcycles stormed her polling unit and started shooting sporadically and that voters and INEC officials ran to safety which brought about the cancellation of votes in the polling unit.

She, however, said she did not report the incident to the police as the event was witnessed by the police and other security agents deployed for the exercise.

On his part, Akeem said the political thugs asked voters who were not voting for APC to vacate the units before they eventually disrupted the exercise.

He said, “They (thugs) came to our polling unit and said, “If you know you’re not voting for APC, you must leave here now.” That’s why everyone left.

“I didn’t report the matter at the police station because a police officer was on ground and he witnessed all the drama and disruption of the process.”

Our correspondent reports that the petitioners called about 35 witnesses out of 120 listed to give testimony before the tribunal chaired by Justice Hamidu Kunaza.

