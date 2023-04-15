Ogun Speaker reelected after supplementary poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Saturday declared the Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, winner of the Ifo 1 constituency election.…

The returning officer for Ifo state constituency 1, Prof. Richard Shobayo, while declaring Oluomo as the winner, said, the speaker polled 7,546 votes to defeat his arch rival, Yusuf Ogundele of the Peoples Democratic Party who garnered 6,596 votes.

The returning officer said a total of 18,378 voters were accredited out of 95,448 registered voters.

The election for Ifo state constituency 1 held on March 18, 2023 was declared inconclusive due to over voting.

A supplementary election was held in poling unit 4, ward 1, Ifo constituency 1 on Saturday and was won by the PDP.

The PDP during the supplementary poll polled 185 votes while APC garnered 167 votes.

Oluomo who was leading at the first election by 969 added 185 to it to defeat the PDP which had 6,410 and garnered 185 votes during the supplementary election, totalling 6,596 votes.

The Action Democratic Congress which had one vote at the supplementary election came third with a total of 3,208 votes.

Oluomo attributed his victory at the poll to God and the good people of Ifo, saying that it was a well fought battle.

He assured the electorate of more dividend of democracy, saying the victory is a call to do more.