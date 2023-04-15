HND/BSC dichotomy: Technologists urge Buhari to assent to bill

The Nigerian Association of Technologists in Engineering (NATE) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the bill seeking the removal of dichotomy between HND…

The Nigerian Association of Technologists in Engineering (NATE) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the bill seeking the removal of dichotomy between HND and BSC holders in Nigeria before leaving office in May.

National President of NATE, Dominic Udoatan, made the call during a briefing in Abuja yesterday.

He said, “A bill for an act to abolish and prohibit dichotomy and discrimination between first degree and higher national diploma in same profession/field for the purpose of employment, and for related matters” which was sent to the president since March 2022 is yet to be assented to.

“Unfortunately, efforts to abolish this ugly monster called HND and BSC Dichotomy in Nigeria have always been thwarted by enemies of technological advancement in Nigeria, who want the country to go down at all costs. These self-centred persons with ill motives stay at a corner and constantly devise means of frustrating the polytechnic education, technological breakthrough/development, and the technologists in our dear country,” he said.

“We wish to appeal to Mr President to assent to the Bill before him. If the Bill is graciously signed by the president, posterity will forever remember him,” he said.

The national president pointed out that technology drives a nation’s economy globally and front-liners in such technological breakthroughs are technologists who are given equal opportunities with their engineering counterparts to showcase their talents, but in Nigeria, the reverse is the case.