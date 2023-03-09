Ogun: SDP’s Ojeshina steps down for PDP’s Adebutu

The Social Democratic Party governorship candidate in Ogun State, Engr Tony Ojeshina, has stepped down for his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Ladi Adebutu, ahead…

The Social Democratic Party governorship candidate in Ogun State, Engr Tony Ojeshina, has stepped down for his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Ladi Adebutu, ahead of the March 18 election.

Ojeshina, a former commissioner in the state, announced this at a press conference in Abeokuta on Thursday.

He was flanked by his running mate, Aare Gbenga Oluyemi and the Deputy Chairman, Aare Sola Coker.

He, however, said all the State House of Assembly candidates of the party were still in the race for the March 18 election.

Ojeshina said the political alignment was informed by the need to forge a common front to “remove our dear state from the list of mis-governed and impoverished states, through simplified and transparent governance processes, with the sole purpose of improving the quality and standard of living of our people.” The former commissioner emphasised that the alignment was only hinged on the need to work for the victory of PDP, saying he has not left SDP for the main opposition party.

He reiterated that the cardinal vision of SDP “is to rebirth a new State through social Justice and sustainable development.”

Ojeshina said, “Consequently, Our great party (SDP) has agreed to work with PDP and other political parties during the gubernatorial election of March 18, 2023 in order to Wrestle power from the current deceptive government of APC. We sincerely believe the synergy between SDP and PDP will usher in a prosperous time for our people, anchored on the lofty vision of making Ogun an industrious model state in Nigeria, based on the ethos of Omoluabi.

“SDP remains committed to our ideals and ethos of CREATING A MODEL STATE.

“We therefore enjoin all Ogun State registered voters, as well as supporters and member of our great party, to vote for PDP on 18 March 2023.”

On his part, Coker said SDP alone could not win the election, hence, the alignment.