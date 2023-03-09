Ogun: SDP’s Ojeshina steps down for PDP’s Adebutu

The Social Democratic Party governorship candidate in Ogun State, Engr Tony Ojeshina, has stepped down for his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Ladi Adebutu, ahead of the March 18 election.
Ojeshina, a former commissioner in the state, announced this at a press conference in Abeokuta on Thursday.
He was flanked by his running mate, Aare Gbenga Oluyemi and the Deputy Chairman, Aare Sola Coker.
He, however, said all the State House of Assembly candidates of the party were still in the race for the March 18 election.
- Railway Corporation MD gives update on Lagos train accident
- FG orders probe into Lagos train accident
Ojeshina said the political alignment was informed by the need to forge a common front to “remove our dear state from the list of mis-governed and impoverished states, through simplified and transparent governance processes, with the sole purpose of improving the quality and standard of living of our people.”
The former commissioner emphasised that the alignment was only hinged on the need to work for the victory of PDP, saying he has not left SDP for the main opposition party.