FG orders probe into Lagos train accident

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has directed the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) to commence Immediate investigation into a collision between a passenger train and a bus conveying some civil servants to their work places in Lagos Thursday morning.

Describing the accident as unfortunate, Sirika assured the public of the capacity of the NSIB to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the accident and proffer ways of preventing such in the future.

Daily Trust reports that NSIB is the newly created multimodal investigation body which replaced the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) formerly in charge of investigation into aviation related accidents.

The minister in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Affairs, Dr. James Odaudu solicited the cooperation of members of the public as investigation by the NSIB team commences.

He commiserated with the government and people of Lagos State, especially those who have lost their loved ones, and prayed for the quick recovery of those injured in the accident.

According to reports, three persons were confirmed dead while many sustained varying degrees of injury when the moving train rammed into the bus at the PWD bus stop in the Ikeja area of the state.