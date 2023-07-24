Ogun probes ‘poisonous’ alcoholic drinks that killed 8

The Ogun State government on Sunday said it has begun investigation into the sales of ‘poisonous’ locally brewed alcoholic drinks in some...

The Ogun State government on Sunday said it has begun investigation into the sales of ‘poisonous’ locally brewed alcoholic drinks in some parts of the state.

This, the government said, followed the death of some residents of the state after allegedly consuming alcoholic drinks last week.

The government said it had received reports of 11 cases of severe illnesses and death of eight persons all directly linked to the consumption of locally brewed alcoholic products.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr Tomi Coker, in a statement to journalists in Abeokuta on Sunday cautioned residents of the state against the consumption of locally brewed alcoholic drinks and other products not approved by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Our correspondent had reported that six persons died in Ogbogbo, Ijebu North East area of the state after reportedly consuming alcoholic drinks.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Tuesday at a joint where seven friends reportedly converged.

A source told our correspondent that all the six persons who drank the alcohol died except the seventh person who reportedly brought the drink from home.

Coker on Sunday said the incidents reportedly occurred between July 18th and 20th, 2023 from two local government areas in Ogun State, namely Ijebu North East and Odogbolu, adding that the Ministry of Health had initiated a thorough investigation into the source and nature of the hazardous products.

She, however, advised the public to exercise extreme caution and refrain from consuming drinks from unverified sources, while the investigation is ongoing.

The special adviser added that residents should also report any case of illness or death after consumption of similar products including herbal concoctions to the nearest government hospital.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...