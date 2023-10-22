Ogun policemen arrested for extorting money from Okada riders

The Police Command in Ogun State says three police inspectors have been caught on camera “flagrantly extorting money from commercial motorcyclists” otherwise known as okada…

The Police Command in Ogun State says three police inspectors have been caught on camera “flagrantly extorting money from commercial motorcyclists” otherwise known as okada riders.

The command identified the officers as Inspector Ikhanorba Lucky, Inspector Paul Sunday, and Inspector Edwin Ekeogu.

The Police Spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, on Sunday, said the inspectors, on October 19, involved in “an incident of professional misconduct while on visibility policing duty at Maawu Bus stop in the Agbado area of the state.”

Odutola explained that, “These officers were caught on camera flagrantly extorting money from commercial motorcyclists in contravention of the Police Act and Regulations.”

She added that the “inappropriate actions of the three policemen were subsequently shared on social media.”

Odutola quoted the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, to have strongly condemned the “unprofessional act” of the three men.

“To address this misconduct, the Command has activated appropriate disciplinary measures against the erring personnel to ensure that they are held accountable for their misconduct and to serve as a deterrent to others who might be tempted to toe this ignoble path,” Odutola said.

She also quoted the CP to have emphasised his commitment to upholding professional standards within the Force to sustain quality service delivery to the citizens and sustain public trust and confidence in the Nigeria Police Force.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...