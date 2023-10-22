In Nigeria, students lack research, reading culture

Reading and research culture amongst students of the 21st century is gradually fading away amidst different trends competing for their attention on a daily basis.…

Reading and research culture amongst students of the 21st century is gradually fading away amidst different trends competing for their attention on a daily basis.

Years ago, Nigerian students were very active and curious in conducting research on their academics and getting knowledge about issues happening around them or those they were ignorant of. They did this despite the fact that they didn’t have enough access to the internet, research materials or technologies as it is today.

One of the primary reasons students are not interested in conducting researches is as a result of social media. Instead of maximising their phones for the benefit of their academics and conduct research about their studies, they are busy engaging in different lifestyles and behaviours on these platforms. Smart phones make study and research easier, yet a good number of students fail to take advantage of it. Very few do so.

The Nigerian government, on her part should, gives full support and additional donation of books or research materials to high learning institutions of the country, and new technology.

Parents and guardians have to be very active about their children’s education and build good foundations for them. They should show them the way that leads to success in their study and also encourage them to draw their attention to where they improve themselves through research and give them full support financially.

In conclusion, there is a growing need for Nigerian students to address this issue to become better in our education sector, influence our younger ones to continue in that path, thereby paving the way for a sustained research culture that has been handed down to us.

Mohammed Aisami wrote from the Department of Mass communication, Borno State University

