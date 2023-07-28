Ogun plans to host and win 2024 National Sports Festival

The Ogun State Government is brimming with confidence ahead of the 22nd National Sports Festival to be held by the state in 2024. The Permanent…

The Ogun State Government is brimming with confidence ahead of the 22nd National Sports Festival to be held by the state in 2024.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youths and Sports, Dr. Yusuf Qudus made this known in Abeokuta when the newly elected executives of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ogun state chapter paid him a courtesy visit.

Yusuf who noted that efforts were on to get the best athletes that will represent the state at the biennial event described the association as a partner that will assist the state in growth of sports in the state.

He disclosed that the state government has sent out a scouting team to bring back home Ogun athletes who are representing other states.

The Permanent Secretary while congratulating the new executives urged members of the association to be objective and fair in their reportage.

“The role of SWAN cannot be downplayed in the forthcoming National Sports Festival. We want to urge you to report the state government’s impact on sports development objectively,” he said.

On his part, the Chairman of SWAN, Michael-Azeez Ogunsiji, thanked the state government for winning the hosting right for the 22nd NSF.

Ogunsiji noted that the ‘Nigerian Olympic’ would boost the internally generated revenue of the state during the festival.

The Chairman also solicited the continued support of the ministry for the association.

