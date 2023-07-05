Ogun plans establishment of GenCo/DisCo

Following the recently signed Electricity Amendment Law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has hinted the state will establish a…

Following the recently signed Electricity Amendment Law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has hinted the state will establish a company that will generate and distribute power for the state.

Abiodun said his administration would take advantage of the newly signed bill that regulated the power sector by establishing the company.

Recall that on June 9, Tinubu signed the 2023 Electricity Bill into law, empowering states, companies and individuals to generate, transmit and distribute electricity.

Speaking when he received participants of the Senior Executive Course 45, Group 1, of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, in Abeokuta, Abiodun noted that his administration would focus more on the provision of public utilities which included water and electricity supply.

He said: “We will have our own Generation Company (GenCo)/Distribution Company (DisCo) and ensure that we provide more power to our major towns and cities. Once we are able to do that, the grid can be sufficient for our small towns.

Speaking earlier, the Team Leader and Director of Studies, NIPSS, Prof (Mrs) Oluwafunmilayo Para-Mallam, said the participants were on a one-week study tour of the state as mandated by the president to research topical issues of national importance, saying Ogun was selected due to its being the industrial capital of the country.

