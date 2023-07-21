Northeast Times debuts, to promote developmental journalism

Northeast Times, a newspaper with a special interest in the Northeast region, is set to be on the newsstand soon with a special focus on…

Northeast Times, a newspaper with a special interest in the Northeast region, is set to be on the newsstand soon with a special focus on developmental journalism.

Publisher/Chief Executive of the Newspaper, Ahmed Shuaibu Gara-Gombe, stated this in a press statement which was made available to Daily Trust.

He said, “Adhering to the tenet of journalism as a tool for national unity and development through information, education, entertainment and orientation, the newspaper will focus on the North East region, which has been identified with negative happenings since the advent of Boko Haram insurgency at the expense of socioeconomic development the region has recently recorded.”

Gara-Gombe further stated that the newspaper was established to bridge the gap of news reportage in the region as reporters scattered across the states of the region have been trained to report the unreported, the other side of the news.

“We intend to provide our esteemed readers the different sides to the news, tell unique stories especially those overlooked by the foreign and national platforms as we intend to reach the unreached, visit hard-to-reach vicinities in a bid to provide the other side,” he added.

